Mark Your Calendar: the Apocalypse Will Occur on December 28, 2019

You can party from now until December 28th. Run up credit card bills, spend your money in Las Vegas, get drunk, and have fun with other things. Why not? The world is going to end anyway late this year so you don’t have to worry about paying those bills.
This time it is for real, at least according to David Montaigne, a guy who has written multiple books about the end times, and bills himself as a “historian and “prophecy scholar.”
You might want to be aware that Montaigne’s record of predictions hasn’t been very good. Montaigne has previously claimed that the anti-Christ was going to return to Earth in June of 2016. But Montaigne is still here and is still making predictions about the end of the world. He insists this time it is for real.
Montaigne makes the following claims on his website:
“On December 21, 2019, survivors will experience the first day of a pole shift – when the entire surface of the planet will shift out of position and move over the more fluid layers beneath the crust. Over the next few days this will cause earthquakes and tidal waves and volcanic activity which will almost completely destroy what is left of our civilisation. There is a mountain of evidence in historical, geological, and biological records showing such pole shifts have happened before. Even the Bible describes them repeatedly. I think that we will experience another pole shift for the week following December 21, 2019, getting worse each day until the natural disasters culminate on December 28 – Judgment Day.”
Hand me the saltshaker, please. I need a few more grains of salt.
You can read more about David Montaigne’s predictions (if you have nothing better to do) on his blog, appropriately entitled End Times Prophecy, at: https://endtimesand2019.wordpress.com/author/davidmontaigne/.
9 Comments
You bet I’ll be there 🤪! Ahhhhh ya
fearmongers! They make money off the fears of others.
And if he would actually read the rest of the Bible, he’d know that it says that NO one knows that day or hour. Soooo……..yeah.
Only God knows when the world will end and I don’t think He is going to tell David Montaigne.
Sorry, I have not replenished my salt stash since I received my DNA “ethnicity” results 🙂
This guy pops up every few years to sell a new book about an end of the world prophecy. According to http://www.unilad.co.uk he has made four such predictions in the past. If he is so sure the world is going to end, why is he bothering to write and sell books? What is he going to do with the money?
The pole is already shifting, and faster than usual, lately. So the first day will not be in December. There seem to be more natural disasters that are due to warming of the earth than to pole shifts.
WOW, that’s my birthday. That will be a pretty wild birthday party!!!! You are all invited. No presents, please. 😊
How does it effect that the earth is FLAT?
