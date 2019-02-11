MyHeritage Offers Free Access to Marriage Records for Valentine’s Day

· February 11, 2019 · Announcements, Sponsor · No Comments

From the MyHeritage Blog:

Do you know the love stories of your ancestors? How did your great-grandparents meet and get to know each other? In honor of Valentine’s Day, we’re providing free access to love-related records in our massive historical records collection during February 10-17. No Data subscription is required so you may search all U.S. states, European and worldwide collections for your ancestors’ marriage records!

Search free marriage records on SuperSearch™

Marriage records are an important genealogical record as they not only include information about the bride, the groom, and their residence when the marriage occurred but often contain additional information such as birth dates, birthplaces, occupations, as well as religious affiliations. Often a marriage license will also contain information about the parents of the bride and groom including their names and birthplaces. Each state and country has different requirements for that information so different records have varying data.

In addition, don’t forget to enter our Valentine’s Day Competition! Send in your ancestor’s love letters to stories@myheritage.com for a chance to win a MyHeritage DNA kit!

♥ ♥ Happy Valentine’s Day! ♥ ♥

The MyHeritage Blog may be found at: https://blog.myheritage.com.

