Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

Announcing MyHeritage LIVE 2019

MyHeritage Offers Free Access to Marriage Records for Valentine’s Day

Are You Recording Fairy Tales in Your Genealogy Records?

Attention French-Canadian Descendants: You Are Undoubtedly Related to Almost All Other French-Canadians

Tracing the Founding Fathers of Tristan da Cunha

The KIC Self-Serve Book Scanning Stations

The U.S. Census Bureau Will Test a Citizenship Question Ahead of the 2020 Census

Judge Declines to Block Citizenship Question from the 2020 Census on Privacy Grounds

Ohio Open Records Bill Signed Into Law Becomes Effective April 7

District of Columbia Council Enacts 2011 Model Vital Records Act

Upcoming United States Colored Troops Transcribe-a-thon

Hotel Reservations Now Open for the FGS 2019 Conference in Washington D.C.

How to Remotely Watch RootsTech 2019 Salt Lake City

California Genealogical Society & Library Speakers’ Bureau

New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of February 4, 2019

New Records on FamilySearch from January 2019

Over 55 Million Mexican Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

Second World War Casualty Lists Released by TheGenealogist

Indian Man to Sue Parents for Giving Birth to Him

Mark Your Calendar: the Apocalypse Will Occur on December 28, 2019

