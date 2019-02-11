Tracking Family History of Enslaved Ancestors in Louisiana? The Donaldsonville Museum can Help

· February 11, 2019 · Genealogy Basics · One Comment

According to an article by Ellyn Couvillion in The Advocate web site:

“Researching family history for African-Americans in Louisiana often means traveling to parish courthouses to pull old records of slavery, the conveyance documents that in jarringly neat handwriting detail the buying and selling of human beings.

“There’s an effort underway that would make the process far easier. The River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville has partnered with a genealogy website affiliated with the Mormon church for a pilot project that will use mostly volunteers to make slave conveyance records dating from 1777 to 1861 in Ascension Parish easier to find online.

“At workshops being held this month, volunteers will learn how to find on FamilySearch.org the digital images of handwritten index pages, some dating back more than 200 years, and enter the information from those pages into FamilySearch to help guide readers to the full conveyance records.”

You can read more at: http://bit.ly/2E49jKw.

