Bode Technology Announces Forensic Genealogy Service to Law Enforcement Agencies and Crime Laboratories

This won’t help any of us find our ancestors. However, it is interesting to see what other organizations are doing with DNA databases:

LORTON, VA. FEBRUARY 11, 2019 – Bode Technology (Bode), a leading provider of forensic DNA analysis products and services, announced a new forensic genealogy service offering to law enforcement investigators and crime laboratories. Bode’s Forensic Genealogy Service (FGS) combines advanced DNA testing and genealogy to develop ancestral relationships between samples and deliver leads to our clients.

For more than 20 years, Bode has provided forensic DNA testing services for clients across the world to identify perpetrators of crimes, identify the missing and exonerate the innocent. The results are entered into the national DNA database and investigative leads are developed from the matches within the database, however not all samples result in matches.

“It is estimated that 50% of the samples entered into the national database do not result in matches, nor support investigations,” said Mike Cariola, President and CEO of Bode Technology. “Over the past three years alone, Bode has processed nearly 50,000 sexual assault kits. Every one of these cases that goes unmatched, thus unsolved in CODIS, is a candidate for forensic genealogy. Victims deserve justice and perpetrators need to be caught before they commit more crimes.”

Bode’s FGS program is a logical expansion of its service offerings to support the law enforcement community. By incorporating Bode’s accredited forensic laboratory, accredited clinical testing laboratories, and board certified and experienced genealogists, Bode has developed a high-quality, turn-key solution for our clients from sample submission through confirmation testing.

“Bode’s history is built on providing quality services to our clients and helping victims of crime seek justice. Offering advanced DNA testing services is the next step to identifying more investigative leads and delivering a positive impact on public safety,” said Andrew Singer, Director of Sales and Marketing. “Our first case processed has already helped identify a likely perpetrator of a nearly 20-year old cold case homicide.”

Bode provides forensic accredited DNA services for sample handling, extraction and confirmation testing. Bode has partnered with an accredited laboratory for SNP testing and board certified and experienced genealogists to perform the genealogy research.

