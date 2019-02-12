Jamie Theakston DROPPED from the UK Version of Who Do You Think You Are because of his Family’s “Boring Past”

February 12, 2019

The popular Who Do You Think You Are? television program is a big hit in several countries. Each country’s version of the program features local celebrities as the guest on each week’s episode. The program consistently reveals amazing details about each celebrity’s family history.

Well, not always. For every famous person with an amazing story hidden in their family tree, there are plenty more with histories that are just… dull.

The BBC’s version of the genealogy series Who Do You Think You Are? had planned to feature English television presenter, producer, and actor Jamie Theakston be the guest on one week’s episode. However, the show’s genealogy team couldn’t find anything interesting about his family.

You can read the details in an article by Michael Moran in The Mirror web site at: https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/jamie-theakston-dropped-who-you-13982886.

3 Comments

A February 13, 2019 at 6:55 am

Something similar has happened with Conan O’Brien and the U.S. version. Lisa Kudrow is one of his longtime best friends and tries to feature him every season, but she’s confirmed in interviews on his show that they’ve never found a story they can tell about his ancestors. Ouch!




crweese February 13, 2019 at 8:21 am

I have always suspected that the programs make up a list of celebrities for a year or so of the program then check out their genealogies, then they choose those that they deem are most interesting to air on the show. The rest are never heard from. My own genealogy is mostly a long line of farmers with only an occasional person having some local interest. These types of people also tend to have records that evaporate or never existed as you go back beyond 1850 in the U.S.




Clare Gunning February 13, 2019 at 9:25 am

Can you blame them? If the show isn’t exciting enough it’ll get dropped. They are fighting for survival every season.





