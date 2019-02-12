Jamie Theakston DROPPED from the UK Version of Who Do You Think You Are because of his Family’s “Boring Past”

The popular Who Do You Think You Are? television program is a big hit in several countries. Each country’s version of the program features local celebrities as the guest on each week’s episode. The program consistently reveals amazing details about each celebrity’s family history.

Well, not always. For every famous person with an amazing story hidden in their family tree, there are plenty more with histories that are just… dull.

The BBC’s version of the genealogy series Who Do You Think You Are? had planned to feature English television presenter, producer, and actor Jamie Theakston be the guest on one week’s episode. However, the show’s genealogy team couldn’t find anything interesting about his family.

You can read the details in an article by Michael Moran in The Mirror web site at: https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/jamie-theakston-dropped-who-you-13982886.