The US Census Bureau is Hiring Temporary Employees for the 2020 Census

· February 12, 2019 · Help Wanted · 3 Comments

Attention genealogists: You have undoubtedly read lots of census records. How would you like to create a few new records? You can also earn extra income while helping your community.

The Census Bureau plans to hire workers for a variety of temporary jobs, including census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff, and supervisory staff. To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number, and be a U.S. citizen. Job applications must be made online.

Details may be found at: https://2020census.gov/jobs.

3 Comments

Katherine Victor February 12, 2019 at 4:03 pm

Thank you for the heads up. I did the 2010 census and loved it! I hope I can be a part of 2020. Wish me luck.

kathyjn February 13, 2019 at 9:18 am

I applied months ago and my status is “your application can be considered for employment.” I sure hope they call me!

M D HUGHES February 13, 2019 at 9:21 am

I made application several weeks ago.. never a response

