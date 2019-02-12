The US Census Bureau is Hiring Temporary Employees for the 2020 Census

Attention genealogists: You have undoubtedly read lots of census records. How would you like to create a few new records? You can also earn extra income while helping your community.

The Census Bureau plans to hire workers for a variety of temporary jobs, including census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff, and supervisory staff. To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number, and be a U.S. citizen. Job applications must be made online.

Details may be found at: https://2020census.gov/jobs.