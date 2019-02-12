Your DNA Ethnicity Report Probably Will Change Over Time

In other words, you might not be who you think you are!

This is something that genealogy DNA experts all know but DNA newcomers usually do not. You can have your DNA sample taken one time and submit it to one testing service. A few weeks later, you will receive a report that shows the percentage of ancestry you have different parts of the world.

Simple, isn’t it? Well, not really…

For many people, perhaps most people, if they go back to that testing service’s web site some time later and look at their own DNA report again, they may find that the report has changed! The reason is simple: since the first report was completed, the DNA testing company has improved their database(s) with new and more extensive data. In fact, the DNA testing companies are often updating their ethnic origins databases in order to provide even more precise reports.

While your DNA obviously hasn’t changed, the information the testing company uses to interpret that DNA often changes when more information becomes available. As the Ancestry DNA web site says:

“Your ethnicity estimate is based on the data we have and the methods we use to compare your results to that data. Because we’re always collecting more data and our methods are constantly improving, your estimate may change over time.”

That happened to me as about 50% of my ancient ancestors “moved” about 1,000 miles between two reports of a single DNA sample. The first report said a high percentage of my ancestors came from the Iberian Peninsula (Spain and Portugal) which I thought was strange. When I went back some months later to read the same online report again, I found all those Iberian ancestors had since “moved” to France, which seems more likely as the country of origin for all the French-Canadians in my family tree.

Lydia Ramsey had a similar experience and she wrote about it in an article in Business Insider at https://read.bi/2SHvjDk. You might want to read Lydia Ramsey’s article, then go back to the web site of the DNA testing company you used and see if anything has changed in your report.