Betty Clay, R.I.P.

The many friends of Betty Clay will be saddened to learn that Betty passed away yesterday afternoon.

Betty was a prolific genealogist who believed in verifying every bit of information she found about her ancestors. She belonged to several national genealogy societies and faithfully attended the NGS, FGS, and GenTech conferences for many years. She also was online, helping others with the genealogy research, until recently.

I first met Betty in in 1988 and found this retired former schoolteacher to be active, full of life, and interested in many things. She obviously was already a genealogy expert at that time.

Betty soon became a sysop on CompuServe’s Genealogy Forum, along with me and several others. She maintained that position for years, becoming Chief Sysop, until CompuServe faded away as the technology changed. In that time, she assisted scores of genealogists, both newcomers and experienced researchers, with advice and information. She frequently found records herself to help others in their research.

Betty was at nearly every NGS, FGS, and GenTech conference for years, usually working in the CompuServe booth.

In late 1995, I mentioned to Betty that I was thinking of launching an online genealogy newsletter. Betty’s immediate reaction was, “Can I help?” That is an excellent example of her attitude towards life: always seeking to help others.

I certainly will miss Betty and her constant smile as will many of her friends. She epitomized the words “southern lady.”

I believe Betty was 91 years old at the time of her passing. Funeral services are planned for February 23 at 11:00 a.m. at Broadway Baptist Church in Ft. Worth, Texas. I expect further details will soon be available at the web site of the Wade Funeral Home in Arlington, TX: https://wadefamilyfuneralhome.com/.