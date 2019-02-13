Do You Remember the Slide Rule?

It wasn’t all that long ago that engineers, astronauts, mathematicians, and students proudly carried the original pocket calculator. I had one and thought I was proficient at it. Sadly, I misplaced it years ago.
The slide rule was a simple device with one sliding part that could do complex mathematical calculations in moments. Multiplication, division, roots, logarithms, and even trigonometry could be performed with ease. But as technology marched forward with sophisticated computers and graphing pocket calculators, the lowly slide rule was forgotten.
Much of the engineering of the world we live in was designed with the use of slide rules, and yet they are almost forgotten today. Do you have a teen-aged child or grandchild? If so, ask him or her what a slide rule is. I suspect he or she won’t know.
Wikipedia states that William Oughtred and others developed the slide rule in the 17th century, based on the emerging work on logarithms by John Napier. The online encyclopedia then goes on at length to describe the history, use of, and eventual obsolescence of the slide rule. You can read the article at http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slide_rule.
Want to amaze your grandchildren? Buy a slide rule to show them. You can also keep it for nostalgia reasons. Slide rules can still be purchased from a number of vendors for about $20 or so if you start at http://goo.gl/bcgvT.
No batteries required.
5 Comments
Still have my Pickett log-log slide rule. My kids think I should be in the Smithsonian! Me not the slide rule!
I am happy to have inherited my father’s well-worn Keuffel & Esser “log log decitrig” slide rule.
You make it sound like they’re historical artefacts, Dick. Not only do I still have mine, and recall how to use them, I have a relatively rare circular one (basically and infinite slide rule). I demonstrated them to our daughters when they started learning about logarithms in order to demonstrate what they were actually doing 🙂
I let my log-log go many years ago, but a few years back picked up an exact duplicate from eBay, with manual. It occupies an honored place in my study.
Have 2. Fun to pull out of desk every so often. Like Steve, my kids also think I should be in the Smithsonian.
