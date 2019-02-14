Why You Might Want to Run Your Own Email, Address Book, and Calendar Server at Home

February 14, 2019

I just published an article entitled Why You Might Want to Run Your Own Email, Address Book, and Calendar Server at Home. It isn’t a genealogy article so I won’t publish it here. However, it describes how you can have a private email server that is immune from hackers and government spies. Therefore, I published the article in my other web site: the Privacy Blog at http://bit.ly/2GJLfyi.

While the article is not genealogy-related, I do suspect that some readers of this genealogy newsletter may be interested in improving their online privacy. Therefore, I will provide a brief mention here of the article and provide a link to it.

If you would like to read Why You Might Want to Run Your Own Email, Address Book, and Calendar Server at Home, go to http://bit.ly/2GJLfyi.

