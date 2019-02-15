The founder and CEO of MyHeritage, Gilad Japhet, obviously has a number of interests. Besides being a lifelong genealogist, he also has an interest in returning stolen goods. His company, MyHeritage, has a history of returning looted assets confiscated during WWII to their rightful owners.

Japhet points out that one of his company’s driving forces is to do good, and to place particular emphasis on conducting pro bono projects worldwide.

You can read about one of the recent successful returns of looted artwork stolen by the Nazis to their rightful owners in the MyHeritage Blog at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2019/02/genealogical-detective-work-solves-looted-art-mystery/.