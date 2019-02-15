Genealogical Detective Work Solves Looted Art Mystery

· February 15, 2019 · Current Affairs · No Comments

The founder and CEO of MyHeritage, Gilad Japhet, obviously has a number of interests. Besides being a lifelong genealogist, he also has an interest in returning stolen goods. His company, MyHeritage, has a history of returning looted assets confiscated during WWII to their rightful owners.

Japhet points out that one of his company’s driving forces is to do good, and to place particular emphasis on conducting pro bono projects worldwide.

You can read about one of the recent successful returns of looted artwork stolen by the Nazis to their rightful owners in the MyHeritage Blog at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2019/02/genealogical-detective-work-solves-looted-art-mystery/.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: