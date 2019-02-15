Over 23 Million New US Marriages Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are over 26 million new records and newspapers available to search this Findmypast Friday:

United States Marriages

Over 23 million additional marriage records covering 46 states have been added to the collection. These new additions span nearly 450 years of American history, containing records dating all the way back to 16th century Massachusetts.

There are both images and transcripts in this collection; however, some records only provide a transcript. Various marriage record types are included: applications, licenses, certificates, intentions to marry, registers, bonds, and affidavits. Based on the type of record and where it was created, the amount of available information will vary. Most records will provide you with dates and locations for both the bride and groom as well as both sets of parents, making them an invaluable tool for growing your family tree.

Scotland, Edinburgh Field Officers From Almanacs 1758-1800

The Edinburgh Field Officers from Almanacs 1758-1800 is an excellent resource for anyone researching their ancestors’ military history and want to understand more about their military life.

The collection consists of over 24,000 transcripts that will provide details of the rank and regiment your ancestor served in as well as where they were stationed.

Scotland, Irregular & Cross-Border Marriage Index

Did you have ancestors’ that eloped to be married or had an irregular marriage in Scotland? Search over 13,000 records spanning 1624 to 1898 and covering places such as Gretna Green, Coldstream, and Lamberton Toll to find details of their marriage in this collection. Marriage by a declaration in front of two witnesses was legal in Scotland, however, in 1753 a law was passed in England which banned such irregular marriages and this led to many couples eloping.

An irregular marriage in Scotland did not require the ceremony to be carried out by an ordained minister or to be preceded by proclamation or Banns. Parental permission was also not required for the marriage to be recognized as being legal. Irregular marriages were disagreed with in principle by the churches, they were however tolerated as the churches feared that if the law did not recognize such relationships, the couple would end up ‘living in sin.’

Arkansas First Draft Registration Card, 1940-1945 Image Browse

Do you have ancestors from the state of Arkansas who were drafted during WW2? Explore over a million draft cards to learn facts such as their birth date, address, place of employment, relative’s names, physical description and more. Browsing allows you to explore images of original draft cards from beginning to end.

The first draft registration took place on the 16 October 1940, the registration cards were created for men born during a period from February 1897 to 1928. On the 1 July 1941 a second registration was taken for those men who had turned 21 since the first registration have been taken. A third registration was then taken on the 16 February 1942, this registration was for men between the ages of 20 and 45 who had not been previously registered. In 1942, the fourth, fifth and sixth registrations were taken with an additional registration taken between November and December 1943.

New records from the Dominican Republic

Over 677,000 new records from the Dominican Republic are now available to search. These new releases consist of 5 separate collection covering civil registrations, baptisms, marriages and deaths between 1666 and 1924, including:

The records have been provided as part of the International Genealogical Index and consist of transcripts of original source material.

British And Irish Newspaper update

This week we have added 128,578 new pages to The Archive. We are excited to welcome two brand new additions to our collection – the much requested Long Eton Advertiser and the Runcorn Guardian.

We also have updates to six our existing titles, including three of our Irish publications, as well as the Middlesex County Times, the Manchester Evening News and the Lennox Herald.

This week sees substantial additions to our twentieth century holdings, including an extensive run of 1930s titles, featuring the Middlesex County Times and the Long Eaton Advertiser.