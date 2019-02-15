Tombstones often contain art, especially those from the Victorian era. Did you ever wonder what is the meaning behind the various images engraved on tombstones. An article by Allison C. Meier in the Jstore Daily web site explains the meaning of clasped hands on tombstones.

The article may be found at: https://daily.jstor.org/the-cemetery-symbol-of-eternal-love.

Numerous explanations of other tombstone symbols may be found by starting at: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=tombstone+art&t=h_&ia=web.