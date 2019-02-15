The Cemetery Symbol of Eternal Love

February 15, 2019 · Genealogy Basics

Tombstones often contain art, especially those from the Victorian era. Did you ever wonder what is the meaning behind the various images engraved on tombstones. An article by Allison C. Meier in the Jstore Daily web site explains the meaning of clasped hands on tombstones.

The article may be found at: https://daily.jstor.org/the-cemetery-symbol-of-eternal-love.

Numerous explanations of other tombstone symbols may be found by starting at: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=tombstone+art&t=h_&ia=web.

One Comment

Carole Kennedy February 15, 2019 at 10:56 am

Thank you. I just started a search for this symbol as it is on my Great Great Grandfather’s gravestone ( Edwin Hubbs). Thanks for the post!

Like

Reply

