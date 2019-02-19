Ancestry Announces 94 New and Updated Communities For People of African American and Afro-Caribbean Descent

The following is an extract from the Ancestry Blog:

With family history research there is always more to discover, and at Ancestry® we are relentless in our commitment to bring new products, insights and updates to you, our members, to empower your journey.

Overview of all AncestryDNA African American communities from 1925-1950. This image shows the exodus of many African Americans from the South to areas in the North and West. This event is commonly known as the Great Migration.

Aiding in the uniquely challenging journey of discovery for people of African heritage, today we released 94 new and updated AncestryDNA® communities for customers of African American and Afro-Caribbean descent. With just the results of your AncestryDNA test, we can help unlock stories of the people and places that make up your recent family histories. These new insights, provided using our unique Genetic Communities™ technology, can reveal the roles and unique impact your ancestors played in history. Ancestry’s unmatched combination of the world’s largest consumer DNA network and millions of family trees allows our customers to see this level of precision and trace how their ancestors may have moved over time.

You can read the full story at: https://ancstry.me/2Xb2nmu.