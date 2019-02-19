New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of February 19, 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added new, free, historical records this week from Colombia, Italy, Switzerland, and the United States: California, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa (almost 5 million new military records), New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Rosters of Revolutionary War Soldiers and Sailors.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country

 Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

 Comments

Colombia

 Colombia, Catholic Church Records, 1576-2017

120,578

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy

 Italy, Benevento, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1810-1942

5,080

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Switzerland

 Switzerland, Vaud Terrier Records, 1234-1798

236

0

 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

United States

 California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994

48,406

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 California, County Naturalizations, 1831-1985

66

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Georgia, Confederate Pension Rolls, 1879-1920

113,365

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Illinois, Cook County Marriages, 1871-1920

2,055

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Iowa, Old Age Tax Assistance Records, 1934-1958

15,645

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Iowa, Records of Persons Subject to Military Duty, 1862-1910

4,792,997

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 New York, County Naturalization Records, 1791-1980

483,815

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Oklahoma, School Records, 1895-1936

9,614

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Pennsylvania, Schuylkill County, Schuylkill Haven, Funeral Home Obituary Cards, 1914-2007

1,434

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 United States Rosters of Revolutionary War Soldiers and Sailors, 1775-1783

116,336

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

