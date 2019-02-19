New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of February 19, 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added new, free, historical records this week from Colombia, Italy, Switzerland, and the United States: California, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa (almost 5 million new military records), New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Rosters of Revolutionary War Soldiers and Sailors.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|
Country
|Collection
|
Indexed Records
|
Digital Images
|Comments
|
Colombia
|Colombia, Catholic Church Records, 1576-2017
|
120,578
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Italy
|Italy, Benevento, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1810-1942
|
5,080
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Switzerland
|Switzerland, Vaud Terrier Records, 1234-1798
|
236
|
0
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|
United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|
48,406
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|California, County Naturalizations, 1831-1985
|
66
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Georgia, Confederate Pension Rolls, 1879-1920
|
113,365
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Illinois, Cook County Marriages, 1871-1920
|
2,055
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Iowa, Old Age Tax Assistance Records, 1934-1958
|
15,645
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Iowa, Records of Persons Subject to Military Duty, 1862-1910
|
4,792,997
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|New York, County Naturalization Records, 1791-1980
|
483,815
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Oklahoma, School Records, 1895-1936
|
9,614
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Pennsylvania, Schuylkill County, Schuylkill Haven, Funeral Home Obituary Cards, 1914-2007
|
1,434
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|United States Rosters of Revolutionary War Soldiers and Sailors, 1775-1783
|
116,336
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Recent Comments