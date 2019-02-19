RootsFinder now imports DNA matches from Ancestry.com, 23andMe, My Heritage, and FamilyTreeDNA, with New Analysis Tools

The following announcement was written by the developers of RootsFinder:

Orem, Utah: The free family history website RootsFinder.com announces that in addition to its previous support for importing matches from GEDmatch, users can now import their autosomal DNA matches from Ancestry.com, 23andMe, MyHeritage, and FamilyTreeDNA. Matches from these DNA testing companies can then be “tagged” to the user’s family tree for analysis and further research.

By tagging a match to a known relative, users color code their matches. This makes it easy to interpret their results using RootsFinder’s visual DNA analysis tools, including:

Match List

Segment View

Triangulation (Cluster) View

Circle View

RootsFinder’s visual DNA tools include filters which allow users to designate a particular area of focus such as kits connected to a particular match or a particular ancestor. Advanced filters allow people to widen or narrow the scope of their analysis.

RootsFinder recently announced two new hinting partners: OpenArch.nl and GenealogieOnline.nl, which have extensive collections of Dutch records and family trees. With the addition of these two new hinting partners, you can now get hints from up to 14 different websites on your RootsFinder tree, including FamilySearch, Findmypast, AmericanAncestors, and many others.

RootsFinder also recently announced increased storage to accommodate large family trees:

Free Forever Plan: double from 1GB to 2GB (about 1,000 photos)

Pro Plan: ten-fold increase from 10GB to 100GB (about 50,000 photos)

Also, RootsFinder now has a monthly Pro Plan for only $5/month (or $34.95/year).

For additional information about using RootsFinder tools to interpret DNA results, watch the YouTube video series “Interpreting DNA results with RootsFinder” on RootsFinder’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxlfj_6Qy8_BMZBJEbPn9Ncy5f9qKV78t.

You can also visit the RootsFinder booth #439 during RootsTech 2019, or watch the introductory video “Welcome to RootsFinder” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7Xg06Y9H8s to learn more about how RootsFinder integrates genetic genealogy with traditional family history research.