Reminder: NERGC Early Bird Registration ends February 28

The conferences sponsored by the New England Regional Genealogical Consortium (NERGC) are always great events. Each conference is advertised as:

NERGC is a regional conference with national reach. We bring you affordable, cutting edge, expert genealogical education within the reach of New England genealogists and family historians at an affordable regional price.

Click on the above image to view a larger version.

Indeed, the NERGC conferences have always lived up to that claim. While held in New England with a lot of presentations about researching New England family trees, it also always has numerous presentations about topics of national and even international interest: DNA, online web sites and other technology, immigration to and emigration out of New England, and more.

This year’s event will be held 3-6 April 2019 in Manchester, New Hampshire and will feature presentations by Blaine Bettinger, Thomas W. Jones, Cyndi Ingle (of Cyndi’s List) and many others.

I have attended most of the NERGC conferences in the past 20 years and have always enjoyed them and I usually learned a lot. I plan to be at this year’s event as well. If you would like to attend, please be aware that the Early Bird (discounted) registration ends in a few days.

For information, go to https://www.nergc.org.