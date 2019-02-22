New Records Available To Search this Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are over 800,000 new records and newspaper articles available to search this Findmypast Friday.

Over 135,000 new additions covering 81 new parishes have been added to the collection.

Each record contains both a transcript and an image of the original register entry that will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s baptism date, baptism place, denomination and parent’s names.

Find out if your Yorkshire ancestors were married by banns with over 35,000 new records covering 57 additional parishes.

Each record contains both a transcript and an image of the original register entry that will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s banns date, marriage year, residence, spouse’s name and spouse’s residence.

Did your ancestor’s tie the knot in god’s own county? Over 53,000 additional records covering 68 new parishes.

Each record contains both a transcript and an image of the original register entry that will reveal a combination of the marriage date, marriage location, birth year, residence, occupation, marital status, father’s name and witness’s names for both the bride and groom.

Discover the final resting place of your Yorkshire ancestors with over 124,000 additional records covering 86 new parishes have been added to the collection.

Each record contains both a transcript and an image of the original register entry that will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s birth year, age at death, burial date and location.

Do you have ancestors that were members of the Church of Scotland? Search over 31,000 antenuptial records from Kirk Sessions registers to find out if there were any family members who were summoned to the ministers and elders of the church to deny or confess their sin as a child had been conceived out of wedlock

In these cases of ‘antenuptial fornication’, it was the mother of the child who would be summoned first, they would be sternly rebuked and persuaded to name the father of the child if he was not an obvious boyfriend. The father was then told of the accusation, summoned and would either appear or write, to deny or confess his sin. The session would summon the mother and father of the child back to subsequent meetings until the matter was resolved and the mother, or sometimes the couple, made some sort of reparation, often with the mother standing at the church door for 3 Sabbaths. When they had fully repented, and been pardoned, each was welcomed back into the church.

Over 287,000 additional ‘open’ records have been added to the 1939 Register. Since the Register was launched, Findmypast has matched more than four million ‘closed records’ to multiple data sources to correctly confirm the date and location of death for individuals recorded.

The 1939 Register now contains more than 34.2 million searchable records. Each record includes the names of inhabitants at each address, their date of birth, marital status and occupation. A wealth of contextual information, including period photographs never before seen online, infographics, region-specific newspaper articles and historical and contemporary maps, are personally tailored to each record, offering a rich and unique user experience unrivalled by any other family history research tool to date.

New Records from Barbados

Over 736,000 records from the Eastern Caribbean Island of Barbados are now available to search. Sourced via the International Genealogical Index, these new additions consist of six individual collections covering births, marriages, deaths, baptisms and burials between 1637 and 1891.

The Barbados collections currently available to search include:

This week 134,952 have joined the Archive. We have added two Home Counties titles for England, The East Kent Gazette and the Bucks Examiner for Buckinghamshire. We have also added to ten of our existing titles, including: