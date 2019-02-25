Dinner Menu for the EOGN Dinner on Saturday Evening, March 2

This is a follow-up to my previous article, You are Invited to the EOGN Dinner after the RootsTech Conference in Salt Lake City!, available at: https://wp.me/p5Z3-77H.
During the “meet and greet” that starts at 6:30pm, we will enjoy an Italian Antipasti:
Cured Italian meats: salami, prosciutto di Parma, spicy capicola, with marinated
mozzarella and gorgonzola
Vegetable antipasto to include: caponata, roasted peppers with pesto, sun dried
tomatoes in olive oil, artichoke hearts, grilled asparagus, olives, and balsamic pearl
onions
Bakery basket with Artisan breads
The cash bar also will be available during this time.
Dinner will be served buffet-style at 7:30pm:
Breads: Artisan breads with balsamic and extra virgin olive oil
Salad: Chopped salad with hearts of romaine, frisee, radicchio, pear & gorgonzola
cheese
Hot Items:
Cannelloni with ricotta and spinach, plum tomato sauce, and parmesan cheese
Chicken breast with garlic and artichokes
Sliced sirloin of Black Angus beef, balsamic glazed Cipollini onions, and roasted
cauliflowers, dried grapes, and pine nuts
Saffron risotto, roasted vegetables
Sides:
Butcher blocks of cured Italian meats, prosciutto di parma, salami, and spicy
capicolla
Heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, and pesto
Dessert: Tiramisu
Drinks: Freshly brewed Seattle’s Best regular and decaffeinated coffee, assorted Tazo teas, and lemonade or iced tea. The cash bar will also remain open during dinner.
