Dinner Menu for the EOGN Dinner on Saturday Evening, March 2

· February 25, 2019 · Conferences, This Newsletter · No Comments

This is a follow-up to my previous article, You are Invited to the EOGN Dinner after the RootsTech Conference in Salt Lake City!, available at: https://wp.me/p5Z3-77H.

During the “meet and greet” that starts at 6:30pm, we will enjoy an Italian Antipasti:

Cured Italian meats: salami, prosciutto di Parma, spicy capicola, with marinated
mozzarella and gorgonzola

Vegetable antipasto to include: caponata, roasted peppers with pesto, sun dried
tomatoes in olive oil, artichoke hearts, grilled asparagus, olives, and balsamic pearl
onions

Bakery basket with Artisan breads

The cash bar also will be available during this time.

Dinner will be served buffet-style at 7:30pm:

Breads: Artisan breads with balsamic and extra virgin olive oil

Salad: Chopped salad with hearts of romaine, frisee, radicchio, pear & gorgonzola
cheese

Hot Items:

Cannelloni with ricotta and spinach, plum tomato sauce, and parmesan cheese

Chicken breast with garlic and artichokes

Sliced sirloin of Black Angus beef, balsamic glazed Cipollini onions, and roasted
cauliflowers, dried grapes, and pine nuts

Saffron risotto, roasted vegetables

Sides:

Butcher blocks of cured Italian meats, prosciutto di parma, salami, and spicy
capicolla

Heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, and pesto

Dessert: Tiramisu

Drinks: Freshly brewed Seattle’s Best regular and decaffeinated coffee, assorted Tazo teas, and lemonade or iced tea. The cash bar will also remain open during dinner.

