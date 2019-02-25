London FamilySearch Centre at The National Archives will Close Permanently on Saturday, 23 March 2019

Advances in technology and rising expenses of doing things “the old way” apparently have caught up with FamilySearch, just like it has everywhere else. For the past few years, FamilySearch has maintained the London FamilySearch Centre (including volunteers who helped patrons with the many microfilms and computers in the Centre) at The National Archives in London, England. Now that Centre is being closed.

The following is the announcement from FamilySearch:

Advances in technology mean that FamilySearch can now provide its free services to

visitors at The National Archives more flexibly. Many records can now be accessed at

home, in one of our local Family History Centres, or in a FamilySearch Affiliate Library.

The National Archives has agreed to become a FamilySearch Affiliate Library, meaning

that access to all digitised records on FamilySearch will continue on PCs located in the

reading rooms. Visitors will need a FREE FamilySearch account to access records and

self-help guides will be available. You will notice little difference, other than that our

volunteer workers will no longer be present to provide 1 to 1 assistance.

Available digital records include:

British Newspaper Archive, Family Notices & Obituaries

England Births and Christenings, Marriages, Deaths and Burials from 1538

England and Wales Census Indexes, 1841 to 1911

England and Wales, National Index of Wills and Administrations, 1858-1957

Parish records for many churches in England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland

Workhouse Records, Land Tax assessments

War Office Registers, 1772-1935; World War I Service Records, 1914-1920

Free access to many records from countries across the world.

Plus many more

Ancestry Institution UK and FindMyPast are available on computers at The National

Archives.

My thanks to the several newsletter readers who wrote to notify me of the closure of the London FamilySearch Centre.