New York City Fines Cemetery $20,000 over ‘Sponsorship’ Banners

The Friends of Abandoned Cemeteries of Staten Island, a non-profit that cares for derelict graveyards, sold “sponsorship” banners (or signs) place near a number of abandoned cemeteries to raise money for fence repairs around the Lake Cemetery on Forest Avenue. Most of the abandoned cemeteries are located in residential areas.

This story is about laws in New York City but many other cities may have similar laws about placing signs with advertising in residential areas.

The banners — one advertised the Exit Exterminating company and featured pictures of cockroaches and other bugs — were not only in questionable taste, they ran afoul of New York City rules. The Department of Buildings issued violations for the outdoor ads, which are prohibited in the residential district. The city initially fined the Friends of Abandoned Cemeteries of Staten Island $50,000 but later reduced the fine to $20,000.

“We had no idea it was illegal,” said Lynn Rogers, the executive director of the Friends group.

Sadly, the Friends of Abandoned Cemeteries of Staten Island doesn’t have $20,000 in its treasury and probably will be forced to close down and file for bankruptcy.

