In honor of Black History Month, MyHeritage partnered with Steve Harvey to uncover and share the little known, yet inspiring legacy of musician and composer James Reese Europe. Through MyHeritage’s 9.5 billion historical records and a few family details, the company was able to reconstruct the life story and family tree of a musical legend who made an indelible impact on African American music while bravely serving his country in World War I.

Steve Harvey welcomed Europe’s great-grandson, Rob, and spoke with him about his great-grandfather’s legacy and how it’s influenced his life.

You can watch video of the episode in the player below or at: https://youtu.be/J0t-k5NEQDg.