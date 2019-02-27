Ancestry announces MyTreeTags

· February 27, 2019 · Announcements, Online Sites · No Comments

Add labels to people in your tree to highlight personal details or clarify your research status. Now you can add tags to people in your family tree to indicate whether your research on them is confirmed or verified, or to record personal details, like “never married.” You can also create your own custom tags to note that a person immigrated from Denmark, or worked as a blacksmith. You can even use filters as you search your tree to see everyone with the same tag.

Click here to see a PDF file of the entire announcement.

