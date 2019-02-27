Ancestry announces ThruLines

· February 27, 2019 · Announcements, Online Sites · No Comments

ThruLinesTM​ shows you the common ancestors who likely connect you to your AncestryDNA® Matches—and gives you a clear and simple view of how you’re all related. When you link your public or private searchable family tree to your AncestryDNA results, new chapters of your family story may be revealed. You could see how your DNA Matches fit into your family tree and learn new details about the common ancestors who likely connect you.

Click here to see a PDF file of the entire announcement.

