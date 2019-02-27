Geni Announces the Return of GEDCOM Imports

The following is a message I received from Geni:

We’re pleased to announce the return of GEDCOM imports to Geni!

GEDCOM imports has long been one of the most requested features on Geni and we’re excited to finally make it available to everyone. You may recall that we disabled this feature in 2011 to avoid duplication of profiles in the World Family Tree. Our new and improved GEDCOM importer has been rewritten to import a few generations at a time, continuing only on branches where there are no matches to existing profiles on Geni.

Users may import a GEDCOM in three ways:

New users may create a new account by importing a GEDCOM file starting from themselves. Existing users may use the “Create a Branch” tool to import a GEDCOM of an unconnected branch. Existing users may also import a GEDCOM from any existing profile on which they have full permissions to edit and add onto.

Geni’s World Family Tree connects nearly 130 million profiles thanks to the collaboration of millions of genealogists and over 200 volunteer curators from around the world. Now with the return of GEDCOM imports, the World Family Tree can grow even faster while saving users valuable time and allow them to focus instead on new research.

You can read the announcement on our blog for further details: https://www.geni.com/blog/the-return-of-gedcom-imports-on-geni-3103096.html