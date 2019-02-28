Ancestry® Announces new Content Releases and Game-Changing Family History Research Tools at RootsTech 2019

The following is a brief extract from the Ancestry Blog:

“For the 9th consecutive year, we are thrilled to be participating in RootsTech 2019 in Salt Lake City. It’s such a special event that unites tens of thousands of people who are curious, excited and passionate about family history. For more than 30 years, we too have shared your passion and are proud to introduce never-before digitized content collections and cutting-edge research tools to continue to empower your journey of personal discovery.

“Historical records are the foundation of family history research, and Ancestry® is continuing to prioritize building the largest, most distinguished collection of Birth, Marriage, Death and Census records – one of our most valued and unrivaled offerings. We currently provide access to more than 5 billion BMD and Census records, and that number is quickly growing globally. In fact, we just released over 5 million Mexico Catholic records and 1 million new France Census and Birth, Marriage, Death records and have several U.S. statewide projects underway, from New York to Hawaii.”

The full article may be found at: https://ancstry.me/2UdWsv3.