BCG presents a Free Webinar March 19

BCG Offers Free Webinar Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 8 p.m. Eastern

“The Five-Story Fall: Correlating Indirect and Direct Evidence to Extend the Pedigree,” by Debbie Mieszala, CG

Johanna (Daly) Mahoney plunged to her death in 1883, taking her parents’ and siblings’ identities along. Tracking and analyzing associates over three generations in American, English, and Irish records, led to a hypothesis about Johanna’s identity, family, and origin. Further research in U.S. records found a “smoking gun” document, created long after, confirming the hypothesis.

The webinar by Debbie Mieszala, CG, “The Five-Story Fall: Correlating Indirect and Direct Evidence to Extend the Pedigree,” presented by the Board for Certification of Genealogists (BCG) in conjunction with Legacy Family Tree Webinars, uses Johanna’s story to show how direct and indirect evidence can lead to a genealogical conclusion.

The live webinar, free to the public, will be presented on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 8 p.m. Eastern time. In order to accommodate those who might have schedule conflicts, the webinar can be accessed at no charge for a week after the broadcast.

Debbie Mieszala, CG, specializes in forensic genealogy and 20th-century and Midwest research. She conducts genealogical research for the military to locate relatives of service members missing in past wars and formerly conducted adoption-related research as an Illinois Confidential Intermediary. A national lecturer and author, Debbie has taught at the Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy, the Institute of Genealogy and Historical Research, and the Genealogical Research Institute of Pittsburgh, and she developed an Ancestry Academy course. Her work has been published in NGS Magazine, The Digital Genealogist, and OnBoard. She formerly served as a trustee of the Board for Certification of Genealogists. Debbie blogs at her website, The Advancing Genealogist (www.advancinggenealogist.com).

“Every month the Board for Certification of Genealogists offers a new webinar as part of an ongoing series that supports our mission to provide education for family historians,” said President Rick Sayre, CG, CGL, FUGA. “These webinars are presented by certified associates and offer a quality genealogical educational experience. The board promotes excellence in research and working to standards in an ethical manner.”

Register for “The Five-Story Fall” by Debbie Mieszala, CG, before March 19, 2019. BCG receives a commission if you register by clicking our affiliate link: http://legacy.familytreewebinars.com/?aid=2619. To see and register for the full list of BCG-sponsored webinars for 2019, visit the BCG blog SpringBoard at https://bcgcertification.org/bcg-webinars-2019/.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. For more information, contact office@BCGcertification.org.

For access to all BCG webinars, see the BCG Library at Legacy Family Tree Webinars at http://legacy.familytreewebinars.com/?aid=2619. Again, BCG receives a commission if you register by clicking via our affiliate link. For information on BCG’s education opportunities, visit https://bcgcertification.org/learning/education/.

The words Certified Genealogist and the designation CG are registered certification marks, and the designation CGL and Certified Genealogical Lecturer are service marks of the Board for Certification of Genealogists®, used under license by board certificants after periodic evaluation.