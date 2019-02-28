Details about RootsTech/London Announced

Some time ago, FamilySearch announced that it would hold a second RootsTech conference in London late this year. (See my earlier article at http://bit.ly/2TmcAND for the earlier announcement.) Now an updated announcement has added a few details. I just signed up for my ticket a few minutes ago. The following was written by FamilySearch:

Salt Lake City, Utah (28 February 2019), Steve Rockwood, CEO of FamilySearch International, announced that registration is now open for RootsTech London 2019 during his keynote address at the world’s largest family history event in Salt Lake City. RootsTech London will take place 24-26 October at the ExCeL London. For more information, visit rootstech.org/London.

“We are so excited to take RootsTech to London and to spread the enthusiasm and passion that RootsTech ignites in our friends across the United Kingdom and throughout Europe,” Rockwood said. “People all over the world are experiencing a growing desire to learn more about their heritage, and this event will provide many people with the tools, learnings, and motivation to discover more about their families and themselves.”

RootsTech London will offer more than 150 engaging classes taught by industry experts, an exciting exhibition hall where exhibitors from around the world will showcase family history technology and products, and inspirational keynote speakers.

“RootsTech is for everyone,” said Jen Allen, event director. “No matter where you are in your family history discovery, there’s something for you at this event.”

Featured Speakers

Nick Barratt, popular author, broadcaster, and historian best known for his work on BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? series will be one of the featured speakers at the event.

The full conference schedule, as well as celebrity keynote speakers, will be announced over the next several weeks.

Pricing

Pre-early bird and early bird pricing is now available for a limited time. Three-day conference passes start at just £89 (a £60 discount on regularly priced passes). Single day passes are also available for £49. Access to the general sessions, exhibition hall, and breakout classes are included in the price of a registration. Early bird pricing ends 8 April 2019.

About RootsTech

RootsTech, hosted by FamilySearch, is a global conference celebrating families across generations, where people of all ages are inspired to discover and share their memories and connections. This annual event has become the largest of its kind in the world, attracting tens of thousands of participants worldwide.