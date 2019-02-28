Google Duo Video Chat App is Available on the Web

This article is “off topic.” That is, it has nothing to do with genealogy. However, it concerns one of my favorite video chat apps: Google Duo. I thought I would share this info with anyone else who is interested.

Google has begun the rollout of the web version of the video calling service, Google Duo. It has always been available on Apple iOS (iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch), as well as on Android and Chromebooks. Now, it has been extended to the web. Anyone can use the web version of Google Duo on any operating system, making it easy for them to stay in touch with their family and friends irrespective of the device they use.

Google Duo is available free of charge.

You can read more at: http://bit.ly/2T8uR1K.

You can call me on Duo.