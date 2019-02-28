Saskatchewan Provincial Archives to Move into CBC Building

· February 28, 2019 · Current Affairs · No Comments

Saskatchewan archivists are preparing to move millions of documents into a new home, after the province took ownership of CBC’s Regina broadcasting centre to allow the Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan to consolidate its massive holdings.

CBC will remain as a tenant. Kerry Kelly, a spokeswoman for the broadcaster, said it has signed a 35-year lease to occupy about 30,000 square feet on the first floor of the building. The archives will take up the remainder.

Kelly said it’s mainly a cost saving measure.

You can read the full story in an article by Troy Fleece in the Regina Leader-Post at: http://bit.ly/2Vuga66.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: