Saskatchewan Provincial Archives to Move into CBC Building

Saskatchewan archivists are preparing to move millions of documents into a new home, after the province took ownership of CBC’s Regina broadcasting centre to allow the Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan to consolidate its massive holdings.

CBC will remain as a tenant. Kerry Kelly, a spokeswoman for the broadcaster, said it has signed a 35-year lease to occupy about 30,000 square feet on the first floor of the building. The archives will take up the remainder.

Kelly said it’s mainly a cost saving measure.

You can read the full story in an article by Troy Fleece in the Regina Leader-Post at: http://bit.ly/2Vuga66.