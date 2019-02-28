The Ontario Genealogical Society has a new name: Ontario Ancestors

The following announcement was written by the Ontario Genealogical Society:

The Ontario Genealogical Society announces that it is re-branding itself as Ontario Ancestors, with a new logo which will be rolled out throughout the Society and its publications and on-line presence in the coming months. The goal of the re-branding is to better reach the family history user community throughout Canada, the United States and the world. The name Ontario Ancestors provides a more immediately recognizable name to the family history community.

While continuing to serve the Ontario genealogical community, the Society is focused upon reaching new members in the United States, where by some conservative estimates, approximately 50 million to 75 million Americans have Canadian Ancestry. The name change will also assist to reduce confusion to which the widely used OGS acronym is susceptible when the Society is marketing itself, with the Ohio Genealogical Society, the Oklahoma Genealogical Society and the Oregon Genealogical Society, and others, all using the same acronym.

The new name and logo will appear on the Society’s websites, correspondence, social media and other communications. The legal name of the society remains The Ontario Genealogical Society.

About the Ontario Genealogical Society

The Ontario Genealogical Society, an Ontario registered non-profit corporation and a registered Canadian charity is Canada’s largest member supported genealogical organization. Founded in 1961, with the vision of being recognized as the authority and leader in all aspects of Ontario related family history research, preservation and communication, the mission of the Society is to encourage, bring together and assist those interested in the pursuit of family history and to preserve Ontario’s genealogical heritage. With 30 geographically based branches throughout Ontario together with 4 special interest groups (British Home Children, Scottish, Ireland and Irish-Palatine), the Society has published numerous books and pamphlets to assist Ontario researchers, provides its respected journal, Families, to its members, and publishes a weekly online newsletter highlighting events of interest to Ontario researchers. Society branches have transcribed the majority of Ontario cemeteries and published numerous indices which are the foundation of family history and genealogical research in Ontario.