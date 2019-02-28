Wikimedia Apologizes for Taking Historical Photos from Israeli Archives without Permission

This should serve as reminder to all of us that information and pictures available to the public on the World Wide Web are not to be taken and republished elsewhere without permission. Yes, many people do that, including some large organizations such as the nonprofit Wikimedia.org. But that doesn’t mean that republishing anything elsewhere is legal.

NOTE: Wikimedia is the parent organization of Wikipedia, Wikimedia Commons, Wiktionary, WikiNews, and several other major web sites.

After complaints were made about Wikimedia’s use of images taken from the Israeli Archives and republished on its own web site, Wikimedia Israel has announced it will collaborate with the Association of Israeli Archivists (AIA) and the National Library of Israel to make copyright-free historic materials publicly available on Wikimedia’s server.

The full story may be found in an article in the CTech web site at: http://bit.ly/2H7Fs5U.

