New Cincinnati Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are more than 6.7 million new records available to search this Findmypast Friday:

Cincinnati Roman Catholic Parish Records

Over 405,000 sacramental register entries covering 103 Parishes across the Dioceses of Cincinnati are now available to search online for the first time. These new collections consist of indexes of baptisms, marriages, burials and congregational records spanning the years 1800 to 1979. These new collection include;

In 1850, Cincinnati was the 5th largest city in the United States. Its location on the Ohio River made it a popular stopping off point for immigrants and pioneers traveling west, many of whom stopped long enough to create a sacramental record. Early in the history of the Archdiocese there were large numbers of German and Irish immigrants spread throughout its counties and, by the end of the 19th century, there were joined by increasing numbers of Italians and Eastern Europeans.

Liverpool Roman Catholic Parish Records

Over 1.4 million baptisms, marriages, burials and congregational records covering 47 parishes have been released online for the first time in association with the Archdiocese of Liverpool. These latest additions to our collections of English Catholic records span the years 1754 to 1988 and include images of the original documents. These new records have been added to the following collection;

Between 1830 and 1930 about forty million people left Europe in search of a better life and roughly nine million of them sailed from Liverpool, then the largest emigration port in the world. These people were mostly travelling to North America, Australia and New Zealand – the ‘New World’ – and the millions of Irish, English, Scottish, Italians, Germans, Polish and many others who settled in or passed through the city are captured in city’s records.

Liverpool Workhouse Registers

Search for your Liverpool ancestors with over 2.5 million admission and discharge registers, classification lists, registers of the sick, and other documents from seven different institutions including: Fazakerley Cottage Homes, Kirkdale Industrial Schools, West Derby Union Workhouse, Olive Mount Children’s Home, Sefton General Hospital, Toxteth Park Workhouse, Walton Workhouse, and West Derby Union.

Within the admission and discharge registers, you may discover your ancestor’s religion, last residence, name and address of nearest relatives, and discharge date. The classification lists would classify children as orphans, illegitimate, deserted, child of parents undergoing punishment, child of widows or widowers, or child of lunatics. The records also contain lists of children sent to Canada. The lists will provide the date the child was sent, the name and address of the foster parents, and the ship name.

Liverpool Church of England Parish records

Over 2.2 million parish baptisms, marriages, burials and congregational records have been added to our collection of Lancashire Church of England parish records. The new additions cover 157 parishes across the city and span the years 1653 to 1991 and are available to search through the following collections;

The records are also available to browse.

National School Admission Registers & Log-Books 1870-1914

Over 646,000 additional records covering hundreds of schools across Liverpool and Lancashire between 1807 and 1952 are now available to search. The new additions include admissions, withdrawals and log books that will enable you to learn more about your ancestor’s early years.

These records may reveal a variety of details about your ancestors including birth dates, admission years and the schools they attended. You may also be able to discover their parents’ names, father’s occupation, exam results and any illnesses that led to absence from school.

England & Wales Non-Conformist Records

Over 50,000 additional records have been added to our collections of England & Wales Non-Conformist births and baptisms, marriages and burials covering Methodist churches in the English port city of Liverpool. The new additions span over 100 years of the city’s history between 1800 and 1915 and are available to search within the following collections:

British and Irish newspaper update

This week we have added 117,904 new pages to The Archive. We have two brand new titles joining us this week – the Folkestone Express, Sandgate, Shorncliffe & Hythe Advertiser, which spans the years between 1868 and 1919, and the Central Somerset Gazette, which covers the years between 1862 and 1981.

This week also sees updates to four of our existing titles, with further updates to last week’s new title, the East Kent Gazette, as well as new pages for the Oxfordshire Telegraph, the Sunday Independent (Dublin) and the Evening Herald (Dublin).