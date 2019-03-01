Stephen and Tabitha King Slam Media Coverage of their Donation to a Boston Genealogical Group

Yes, I made the same mistake. I simply republished the story as it appeared on the Associated Press story. My apologies. Let’s set the record straight.

Stephen King is upset with the media, again. And so is his wife, Tabitha.

The famous Maine horror novelist took to social media Thursday morning to announce that his “wife is rightly pissed by” the coverage of the couple’s $1.25 million donation to the Boston-based New England Historic Genealogical Society. The complaint came after a number of prominent outlets published an Associated Press story headlined “Stephen King, wife give $1.25M to genealogical society.”

“The gift was her original idea, and she has a name: TABITHA KING,” Stephen wrote.

With eight books to her name, Tabitha is also an accomplished novelist in her own right. She should never be listed simply as “wife.” Not only is she married to Stephen King, she obviously has her own credentials that should be mentioned.

She is indeed a novelist but even more interesting to me is that I have it on very good authority that Tabitha King is also a very serious genealogist and has been researching her own family tree for a long time. I certainly can believe “The gift was her original idea.”

You can learn more about Tabitha King on Wikipedia at: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tabitha_King.