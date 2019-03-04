Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

News from RootsTech

MyHeritage Breakthrough: The Theory of Family Relativity™

MyHeritage Adds Automatic Clustering of DNA Matches for Insights on Common Ancestors

MyHeritage Completed Digitizing All of Israel’s Cemeteries

MyHeritage Extends DNA Quest Initiative to Help More Adoptees Reunite with Their Birth Families

MyHeritage was Featured in a Unique Family History Tribute on the Steve Harvey Show

Geni Announces the Return of GEDCOM Imports

Ancestry announces MyTreeTags

Ancestry Announces New and Improved DNA Matches Fact Sheet

Ancestry announces ThruLines

Ancestry® Announces new Content Releases and Game-Changing Family History Research Tools at RootsTech 2019

Fold3 Adds New Allied POW Records

New Cincinnati Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

Findmypast Announces Acquisition of RootsFinder, Inc. and the RootsFinder Family Tree Product

Findmypast Announces Project to Digitise & Publish 1921 Census of England & Wales

Findmypast’s exclusive Catholic Heritage Archive Continues to Grow

Book Review: The Asylum by Nathan Dylan Goodwin

Details about RootsTech/London Announced

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Donates 2 Million Dollars to the International African American Museum Center for Family History

How the 2020 Census Bureau Will Invite Everyone to Respond

Historical Canada 1926 Census of the Prairie Provinces Now Online

The Ontario Genealogical Society has a new name: Ontario Ancestors

Saskatchewan Provincial Archives to Move into CBC Building

London FamilySearch Centre at The National Archives is now Closed Permanently

Bestselling Authors Stephen and Tabitha King Make $1.25 Million Gift to American Ancestors and New England Historic Genealogical Society

Stephen and Tabitha King Slam Media Coverage of their Donation to a Boston Genealogical Group

New York City Fines Cemetery Association $20,000 over ‘Sponsorship’ Banners

Federation of Family History Societies is Changing its Name

BCG presents a Free Webinar March 19

Wikimedia Apologizes for Taking Historical Photos from Israeli Archives without Permission

Google Duo Video Chat App is Available on the Web

Israeli Lunar Lander Contains a 30-million-page Archive of Human Civilization built to last Billions of Years

It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

