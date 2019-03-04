Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:
News from RootsTech
MyHeritage Breakthrough: The Theory of Family Relativity™
MyHeritage Adds Automatic Clustering of DNA Matches for Insights on Common Ancestors
MyHeritage Completed Digitizing All of Israel’s Cemeteries
MyHeritage Extends DNA Quest Initiative to Help More Adoptees Reunite with Their Birth Families
MyHeritage was Featured in a Unique Family History Tribute on the Steve Harvey Show
Geni Announces the Return of GEDCOM Imports
Ancestry announces MyTreeTags
Ancestry Announces New and Improved DNA Matches Fact Sheet
Ancestry announces ThruLines
Ancestry® Announces new Content Releases and Game-Changing Family History Research Tools at RootsTech 2019
Fold3 Adds New Allied POW Records
New Cincinnati Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
Findmypast Announces Acquisition of RootsFinder, Inc. and the RootsFinder Family Tree Product
Findmypast Announces Project to Digitise & Publish 1921 Census of England & Wales
Findmypast’s exclusive Catholic Heritage Archive Continues to Grow
Book Review: The Asylum by Nathan Dylan Goodwin
Details about RootsTech/London Announced
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Donates 2 Million Dollars to the International African American Museum Center for Family History
How the 2020 Census Bureau Will Invite Everyone to Respond
Historical Canada 1926 Census of the Prairie Provinces Now Online
The Ontario Genealogical Society has a new name: Ontario Ancestors
Saskatchewan Provincial Archives to Move into CBC Building
London FamilySearch Centre at The National Archives is now Closed Permanently
Bestselling Authors Stephen and Tabitha King Make $1.25 Million Gift to American Ancestors and New England Historic Genealogical Society
Stephen and Tabitha King Slam Media Coverage of their Donation to a Boston Genealogical Group
New York City Fines Cemetery Association $20,000 over ‘Sponsorship’ Banners
Federation of Family History Societies is Changing its Name
BCG presents a Free Webinar March 19
Wikimedia Apologizes for Taking Historical Photos from Israeli Archives without Permission
Google Duo Video Chat App is Available on the Web
Israeli Lunar Lander Contains a 30-million-page Archive of Human Civilization built to last Billions of Years
It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
NOTE: If you are a Plus Edition subscriber and yet you did not receive the email notice in your in-box, take a look in your spam folder. It probably is there. Most email programs have (optional) filters that you can specify to make sure future Plus Edition notices get sent correctly to your in-box. For instance, GMail users can find instructions at https://blog.eogn.com/2014/09/07/how-to-make-gmail-always-place-this-newsletter-in-the-in-box-not-in-the-spam-folder/. Most other email programs have similar capabilities.
To all non-subscribers:
If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.
Recent Comments