The following announcement was written by Unlock the Past:

Announcing DNA Down Under

with Blaine Bettinger

Adelaide, South Australia, 5 March 2019 – Unlock the Past is delighted to announce DNA Down Under, a DNA themed roadshow to six Australian cities, culminating in a major 3-day conference in Sydney.

This is a world class conference and roadshow. Choose from 40 topics in three streams in Sydney over three days. The other five cities offer 10 topics each in two streams over a full day. There are topics at all levels, ranging from beginner to expert. Each city will have an exhibition of product and service suppliers, societies, DNA interest groups and organisations.

The presenters

Internationally renowned genealogist and DNA authority, Blaine Bettinger, heads a team of experts:

Blaine Bettinger (USA) – author of the best-selling The family tree guide to DNA testing and genetic genealogy and co-author of Genetic genealogy in practice Fiona Brooker (New Zealand) – Professional genealogist – Memories in Time Louise Coakley (QLD) – Professional genealogist – Genie1 Kerry Farmer (NSW) – Professional genealogist – Family History Research Michelle Patient (New Zealand) – Professional genealogist – The Patient Genie Helen Smith (QLD) – Professional genealogist – Dragon Genealogy



The locations

Brisbane Wed 14 Aug 1 day Perth Sat 17 Aug 1 day Adelaide Tue 20 Aug 1 day Melbourne Fri 23 Aug 1 day Canberra Mon 26 Aug 1 day Sydney Thu-Sat 29-31 Aug 3 days



About Blaine Bettinger, Ph.D., J.D. – www.thegeneticgenealogist.com – www.dna-central.com

Blaine is a professional genealogist specialising in DNA evidence. He is the author of the long-running blog The Genetic Genealogist, and frequently gives presentations and webinars to educate others about the use of DNA to explore their ancestry.

About Unlock the Past – www.unlockthepast.com.au

The event and publishing division of Gould Genealogy & History (established 1976). It is a collaborative venture involving an international team of expert speakers, writers, organisations and commercial partners to promote history and genealogy through innovative major events, genealogy cruises and a new publishing brand.