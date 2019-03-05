Announcing DNA Down Under with Blaine Bettinger

The following announcement was written by Unlock the Past:
Announcing DNA Down Under
Adelaide, South Australia, 5 March 2019 – Unlock the Past is delighted to announce DNA Down Under, a DNA themed roadshow to six Australian cities, culminating in a major 3-day conference in Sydney.
This is a world class conference and roadshow. Choose from 40 topics in three streams in Sydney over three days. The other five cities offer 10 topics each in two streams over a full day. There are topics at all levels, ranging from beginner to expert. Each city will have an exhibition of product and service suppliers, societies, DNA interest groups and organisations.
The presenters
Internationally renowned genealogist and DNA authority, Blaine Bettinger, heads a team of experts:
-
- Blaine Bettinger (USA) – author of the best-selling The family tree guide to DNA testing and genetic genealogy and co-author of Genetic genealogy in practice
- Fiona Brooker (New Zealand) – Professional genealogist – Memories in Time
- Louise Coakley (QLD) – Professional genealogist – Genie1
- Kerry Farmer (NSW) – Professional genealogist – Family History Research
- Michelle Patient (New Zealand) – Professional genealogist – The Patient Genie
- Helen Smith (QLD) – Professional genealogist – Dragon Genealogy
The locations
-
- Brisbane Wed 14 Aug 1 day
- Perth Sat 17 Aug 1 day
- Adelaide Tue 20 Aug 1 day
- Melbourne Fri 23 Aug 1 day
- Canberra Mon 26 Aug 1 day
- Sydney Thu-Sat 29-31 Aug 3 days
About Blaine Bettinger, Ph.D., J.D. – www.thegeneticgenealogist.com – www.dna-central.com
Blaine is a professional genealogist specialising in DNA evidence. He is the author of the long-running blog The Genetic Genealogist, and frequently gives presentations and webinars to educate others about the use of DNA to explore their ancestry.
About Unlock the Past – www.unlockthepast.com.au
The event and publishing division of Gould Genealogy & History (established 1976). It is a collaborative venture involving an international team of expert speakers, writers, organisations and commercial partners to promote history and genealogy through innovative major events, genealogy cruises and a new publishing brand.
Recent Comments