My RootsTech 2019 Photo Album

I must admit that I had a great time at the annual RootsTech conference in Salt Lake City this year. It was crowded, sometimes noisy, and always great fun. It also was a learning experience for most of us with hundreds of presentations on a wide variety of family history-related topics. When I say “us,” I mean the thousands of folks in attendance.

I took hundreds of photos and videos. You can see some of my pictures at:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/zPoURupuP6fR86B6A.

One warning: the pictures are in no particular order. Some of them are still pictures while others are videos. Click on any picture or video to see the full sized image.