New Free Historical Records on Family Search: Week of March 4, 2019

· March 5, 2019 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added millions of new, free, historical records this week from Canada, England, Australia, Cook Islands, Peru, United States (Iowa), and the BillionGraves Index.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments

Australia

 Australia, South Australia, Immigrants Ship Papers, 1849-1940

4,184

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Australia

 Australia, South Australia, School Admission Registers, 1873-1985

579

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Canada

 Canada, Prairie Provinces Census, 1926

2,016,404

48,436

 New indexed records and images collection

Cook Islands

 Cook Islands, Public Records, 1846-1989

75,734

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

England

 England and Wales, National Index of Wills and Administrations, 1858-1957

1,788,466

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Other

 BillionGraves Index

127,027

127,027

 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

Peru

 Peru, Lima, Civil Registration, 1874-1996

178,642

0

 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

United States

 Iowa, Death Records, 1904-1951

5

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

