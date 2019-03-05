New Free Historical Records on Family Search: Week of March 4, 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added millions of new, free, historical records this week from Canada, England, Australia, Cook Islands, Peru, United States (Iowa), and the BillionGraves Index.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|
Australia
|Australia, South Australia, Immigrants Ship Papers, 1849-1940
|
4,184
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Australia
|Australia, South Australia, School Admission Registers, 1873-1985
|
579
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Canada
|Canada, Prairie Provinces Census, 1926
|
2,016,404
|
48,436
|New indexed records and images collection
|
Cook Islands
|Cook Islands, Public Records, 1846-1989
|
75,734
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
England
|England and Wales, National Index of Wills and Administrations, 1858-1957
|
1,788,466
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Other
|BillionGraves Index
|
127,027
|
127,027
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|
Peru
|Peru, Lima, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|
178,642
|
0
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|
United States
|Iowa, Death Records, 1904-1951
|
5
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
