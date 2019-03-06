RootsTech 2019 in Review

Keynote Saroo Brierley was separated from his family at the age of 5 in a train station in India. He was later adopted and reared in Tazmania. In his twenties, he explained how technology helped him reunite with his birth family. He compared a drawing he had made as a child to what he was seeing on Google Earth, certain he had found his birthplace in India. Standing later in the train station he called this what he could only describe as muscle memory. His legs knew the way home. Thirty minutes later, he found himself reunited with his birth mother. He called this experience “such a pivotal moment, a moment I thought I would never achieve, a moment where, you could say, two souls rested, from my mom to myself.”

WATCH SAROO BRIERLEY’S ROOTSTECH 2019 KEYNOTE

Jake Shimabukuro, a Hawaiian-born, award-winning ukulele master, wowed the audience with a hip version of the Bohemian Rhapsody on the 4-string instrument. He was passionate about the instrument from the moment it was placed in his hands at the age of 4. “There was something magical about the sound and how it made me feel.” Shimabukuro also shared brief, heartfelt, humble insights and wisdom he has learned from his family over the years and inherited from his Japanese heritage and the Hawaiian culture in which he was raised.

WATCH JAKE SHIMABUKURO’S ROOTSTECH 2019 KEYNOTE

Enge Van Wagoner, a Jacksonville, Florida, resident, was the grand-prize winner of the RootsTech 2019 Film Fest sponsored by Delta Airlines, Hess Travel, and the Deseret News. Van Wagoner won a business-class roundtrip tour for two to the ancestral homeland of her choice.