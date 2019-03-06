Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy Announces Fall Virtual Courses

The following announcement was written by the Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy:

It is with great excitement that the Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy (SLIG) announces three virtual courses to be held this fall:

· Intermediate Foundations returns with Sara A. Scribner, CG. She and other nationally-recognized instructors will provide over twenty-five hours of instruction on records, methodology, and skills required to conduct successful research at an intermediate level. The course, which will run on Tuesdays beginning on September 10th, is intended for those who: are self-taught and wish to fill in some knowledge gaps, need more confidence in their research process, are preparing to attend other SLIG courses, or have advanced beyond beginning levels of research and are ready for a planned curriculum of study to advance their skills.

· Elaine Hasleton, AG and Jeff Svare, AG, bring us Nordic Research, Part II, In-depth Swedish and Finnish Research. The course will feature both local and overseas experts, with support between sessions via a private Facebook group. Once the course is complete, students from the Swedish/Finnish course taught at SLIG in January 2018 will be invited to join the private group, which will provide ongoing support for alumni of this course. It will be taught on Wednesdays beginning September 11th and run for ten weeks.

· The very popular Virtual Advanced Evidence Analysis Practicum, with Angela Packer McGhie, CG, returns for a fourth year, but with a twist. This year the course will feature five DNA case studies ! Students will test their ability to solve brick wall cases with documentary and DNA evidence as they work through one case each week; then meet online to compare strategies, challenges, and results with fellow classmates and the instructor. Angela will be joined by Karen Stanbary, CG as DNA Consultant, and Pat Richley-Erickson as Technical Coordinator; case study instructors will be announced in April. The course runs for six weeks on Saturdays, beginning October 12th.

Detailed information about each will be posted on the website ( SLIG.ugagenealogy.org ) in late April; registration for virtual courses will open on Saturday, June 15th.

