Lost Photos Mystery Solved

Two weeks ago police in Glasgow issued an unusual lost property appeal. A collection of old photos, perhaps treasured family memorabilia, had been found at a department store. Solving the mystery revealed an unexpected link to one of the darkest moments in the history of the BBC.

The photographs had been found in Glasgow’s John Lewis store last year and handed in to police. With no-one coming forward to claim them and thinking they may have sentimental value, officers posted them on social media.

Newspapers and websites picked up the story and soon a team of amateur sleuths and genealogists were working on the puzzle. It wasn’t long before the mystery began to unravel. Much of the detective work was skillfully provided by genealogist Sue Wright.

You can read the interesting story by Calum Watson in the BBC Scotland News website at https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-47359945.

My thanks to newsletter reader John Rees for telling me about this interesting story.