New Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are more than 7 million new records and newspaper articles available to search this Findmypast Friday, including:

Scotland, Dundee & Forfarshire (Angus) Hearth Tax 1691

Did you have Scottish ancestors from Dundee and the county of Forfarshire (Angus)? Search over 50,000 Hearth Tax records from 1691 to find out the number of hearths found within their home. Details such as this will provide you with clues about the family’s wealth and status.

In 1690, Parliament granted a tax of 14 shillings on hearths including kilns. Heads of households, landowners, and tenants were liable for the tax, only hospitals and the poor living on charity from the parish were exempt from the tax. The money raised from the tax was then used to fund the army.

Scotland, People of Banffshire 1334-1851

Explore more than 28,000 extracts that taken from original Kirk Session minutes. Responsible for parish business, and the morals of the parishioners, the Kirk Session was the lowest level of a church court and minutes typically contained a detailed account of the parish business.

Banffshire is a county in the north-east part of Scotland. It is bounded on the north by the Moray Firth, on the east and south-east by Aberdeenshire, and on the west by the counties of Moray and Inverness.

British India Office Deaths & Burials

Over 2,000 additional records have been added to our collection of British India Office Deaths & Burials. The new additions consist of endowment registers spanning the years 1897 to 1947. These registers document private endowments for the upkeep of graves. Please note, the year given will be between one and five years after the death or burial actually took place.

British India Office Deaths & Burials now contains over 594,000 records that will enable you to discover details about the deaths of your ancestors who died in the UK, British India, Burma and other territories connected to the India office (St Helena, Sumatra, Kuwait, Aden, Penang, Macao). Discover where, when and in some cases how they died as well as where they were buried.

United States Obituary Notices

Over 7.1 million additional records have been added to our collection of United States Obituary Notices. From this index of obituary notices, you can discover your ancestor’s name, birth and death years, and obituary text. This collection has been obtained from the tributes.com and currentobituary.com websites. Additional information such as images and details about the records can be found on the source’s website.

Each record consists of a transcript that will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s birth year, death date, obituary text and location.

PERiodical Source Index

Over 18,000 articles from a variety of publications have been added to the Index. The PERiodical Source Index (PERSI) enables you to easily locate key information about people and places. It contains millions entries from thousands of historical, genealogical and ethnic publications, making it an invaluable, comprehensive family history resource.

The Index provides a simple way to access articles, photos, and other material you might not find using traditional search methods. This can help to build the historical context around your personal research, and the world your ancestors lived in.

Global Records Update

Unearth your Caribbean roots with three new indexes of births & baptisms, marriages and burials containing over 600,000 records and spanning the years 1590 to 1928.

These records cover a variety of nationalities and countries including Antigua, the Bahamas, Barbados, Brazil, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Mexico and Panama.

British & Irish Newspaper Update

This week have added 139,520 new pages to our collections. We are delighted to welcome four brand new titles this week, three of which cover the late twentieth century: London title the Harefield Gazette, the Reading Evening Post and Buckinghamshire title the Amersham Advertiser. Rounding off our new titles this week is the Orcadian, which covers the years 1854 to 1912 and was published in Kirkwall, Orkney.

We have updates to ten of our existing titles this week, with new pages covering the length and breadth of the British Isles and Ireland. We have updates to titles covering the counties of Kent, Middlesex, Cambridgeshire, Sussex, and Warwickshire, as well as updates to our Scottish and Irish titles.