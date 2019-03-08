Second Federal Court Strikes Citizenship Question From 2020 Census

This has been a see-saw battle. For the second time, a Federal court blocked a controversial citizenship question from the 2020 census

Judge Richard Seeborg wrote that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross “ignored” federal law when he added the question. Seeborg cited evidence he said shows the question lowers self-response rates among immigrants and non-citizens.

He indicated that could impact the number of congressional lawmakers elected from each state.

A few more details may be found at http://bit.ly/2VLcXz0.

I suspect this issue will not be settled until the date of the 2020 census, if then.