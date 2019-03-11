23andMe is Looking to Expand to Millions More Users with a New Genetic DNA Report on Diabetes

One in three people is at risk for diabetes. So 23andMe set out to develop the first direct-to-consumer genetic test to assess whether its users have a higher likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes, which is the most common form of the disease. The company has been around for more than a decade, but said its new diabetes report is the first of its kind.

The company is upgrading its $99 and up at-home DNA test to include a report on diabetes, with an explanation on both the genetic and lifestyle factors that influence who’s likely to get the disease in their lifetimes.

Anne Wojcicki, CEO and Co-Founder of 23andMe, said, “When customers learn about their genetic likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes, we believe there is an opportunity to motivate them to change their lifestyle and ultimately to help them prevent the disease.”

23andMe already provides a series of reports back to users on their ancestry and traits. But 23andMe, for an additional fee, also offers health reports on conditions ranging from celiac disease to breast cancer, which are by no means a diagnosis but are instead intended as a screening of sorts to assess an individual’s risk.

