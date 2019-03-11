Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) What’s in a Name?

Book Review: Suicide by Army Life

My RootsTech 2019 Photo Album

RootsTech 2019 in Review

How Some in the Genealogy Industry are Reacting to RootsTech’s Expansion to London

Second Federal Court Strikes Citizenship Question From 2020 U.S. Census

23andMe is Looking to Expand to Millions More Users with a New Genetic DNA Report on Diabetes

Announcing DNA Down Under with Blaine Bettinger

GenealogyMagazine.com publishes “Cherokee-White Intermarriages: Citizenship by Intermarriage in the Cherokee-Nation”

Help Wanted: Supervisory Archivist in Culpeper, Virginia

Lost Photos Mystery Solved

New Free Historical Records on Family Search: Week of March 4, 2019

New Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy Announces Fall Virtual Courses

My Helicopter Trip to the Grand Canyon

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

