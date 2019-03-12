New Records on FamilySearch from February 2019

FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in February 2019 with over 13 million new indexed family history records from around the world. New historical records were added from Argentina, Australia, Colombia, England, France, Italy, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States, which includes California, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Records were also added from BillionGraves, and the United States Rosters of Revolutionary War Soldiers and Sailors.

Country Collection Indexed Records Comments
Argentina Argentina, Corrientes, Civil Registration, 1880-1930 105,124 New indexed records collection
Argentina Argentina, Santa Fe, Catholic Church Records, 1634-1975 410 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
Argentina Australia, South Australia, Will and Probate Records 45,061 New indexed records collection
Colombia Colombia, Catholic Church Records, 1576-2017 120,578 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Hampshire Parish Registers, 1538-1980 2,071,150 New indexed records collection
France France, Haut-Rhin, Civil Registration, 1792-1919 1,870,795 New indexed records collection
France France, Vienne, Civil Registration, 1792-1913 2,191,179 New indexed records collection
Italy Italy, Benevento, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1810-1942 5,080 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Mexico Mexico, Sinaloa, Civil Registration, 1861-1929 103,858 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Other BillionGraves Index 121,880 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Russia Russia, Samara Church Books 1748-1934 2,191 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Spain Spain, Diocese of Cartagena, Catholic Church Records, 1503-1969 168,446 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Switzerland Switzerland, Vaud Terrier Records, 1234-1798 236 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 48,406 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Naturalizations, 1831-1985 66 New indexed records collection
United States Georgia, Confederate Pension Rolls, 1879-1920 113,365 New indexed records collection
United States Hawaii, Harbin File – Russian Immigrant Laborers Index A-Z, 1909-1910 2,314 New indexed records collection
United States Illinois Cemetery Transcriptions, 1853-2009 9,028 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Illinois, Cook County Marriages, 1871-1920 2,055 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Old Age Tax Assistance Records, 1934-1958 15,645 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Records of Persons Subject to Military Duty, 1862-1910 4,792,997 New indexed records collection
United States Minnesota, Wright County, City of St. Michael and Frankfort Township, Birth and Death Records, 1900-1953 3,349 New indexed records collection
United States New Hampshire, Hillsborough County, Manchester, Obituaries, 1800-2007 30,249 New indexed records collection
United States New York, Church and Civil Deaths, 1824-1962 40,923 New indexed records collection
United States New York, County Naturalization Records, 1791-1980 483,815 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oklahoma, School Records, 1895-1936 9,614 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oregon, World War I, County Military Service Records 1919-1920 15,195 New indexed records collection
United States Oregon, Yamhill County Records, 1857-1963 7,175 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Schuylkill County, Schuylkill Haven, Funeral Home Obituary Cards, 1914-2007 1,434 New indexed records collection
United States Texas, Gonzales County, Death records, 1863-1970 36,321 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Rosters of Revolutionary War Soldiers and Sailors, 1775-1783 489,775 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, FamilySearch, Early Church Information File, 1830-1900 96,308 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Over 6 billion searchable historic records are available from around the world on FamilySearch.org. Records are published with the help of thousands of volunteer indexers who transcribe digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. To help make more historical records from the world’s archives available online, volunteer with FamilySearch Indexing.

Learn how to search the records on FamilySearch to find exactly what you’re looking for.

