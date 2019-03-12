New Records on FamilySearch from February 2019

The following was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in February 2019 with over 13 million new indexed family history records from around the world. New historical records were added from Argentina, Australia, Colombia, England, France, Italy, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States, which includes California, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Records were also added from BillionGraves, and the United States Rosters of Revolutionary War Soldiers and Sailors.
Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Comments
|Argentina
|Argentina, Corrientes, Civil Registration, 1880-1930
|105,124
|New indexed records collection
|Argentina
|Argentina, Santa Fe, Catholic Church Records, 1634-1975
|410
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|Argentina
|Australia, South Australia, Will and Probate Records
|45,061
|New indexed records collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Catholic Church Records, 1576-2017
|120,578
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Hampshire Parish Registers, 1538-1980
|2,071,150
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Haut-Rhin, Civil Registration, 1792-1919
|1,870,795
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Vienne, Civil Registration, 1792-1913
|2,191,179
|New indexed records collection
|Italy
|Italy, Benevento, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1810-1942
|5,080
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Mexico
|Mexico, Sinaloa, Civil Registration, 1861-1929
|103,858
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Other
|BillionGraves Index
|121,880
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Russia
|Russia, Samara Church Books 1748-1934
|2,191
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Spain
|Spain, Diocese of Cartagena, Catholic Church Records, 1503-1969
|168,446
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Switzerland
|Switzerland, Vaud Terrier Records, 1234-1798
|236
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|48,406
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Naturalizations, 1831-1985
|66
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Georgia, Confederate Pension Rolls, 1879-1920
|113,365
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Harbin File – Russian Immigrant Laborers Index A-Z, 1909-1910
|2,314
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Illinois Cemetery Transcriptions, 1853-2009
|9,028
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Illinois, Cook County Marriages, 1871-1920
|2,055
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Old Age Tax Assistance Records, 1934-1958
|15,645
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Records of Persons Subject to Military Duty, 1862-1910
|4,792,997
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Minnesota, Wright County, City of St. Michael and Frankfort Township, Birth and Death Records, 1900-1953
|3,349
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|New Hampshire, Hillsborough County, Manchester, Obituaries, 1800-2007
|30,249
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|New York, Church and Civil Deaths, 1824-1962
|40,923
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|New York, County Naturalization Records, 1791-1980
|483,815
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oklahoma, School Records, 1895-1936
|9,614
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oregon, World War I, County Military Service Records 1919-1920
|15,195
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Oregon, Yamhill County Records, 1857-1963
|7,175
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Schuylkill County, Schuylkill Haven, Funeral Home Obituary Cards, 1914-2007
|1,434
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Texas, Gonzales County, Death records, 1863-1970
|36,321
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Rosters of Revolutionary War Soldiers and Sailors, 1775-1783
|489,775
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, FamilySearch, Early Church Information File, 1830-1900
|96,308
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
Over 6 billion searchable historic records are available from around the world on FamilySearch.org. Records are published with the help of thousands of volunteer indexers who transcribe digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. To help make more historical records from the world’s archives available online, volunteer with FamilySearch Indexing.
Learn how to search the records on FamilySearch to find exactly what you’re looking for.
