New Records on FamilySearch from February 2019

The following was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in February 2019 with over 13 million new indexed family history records from around the world. New historical records were added from Argentina, Australia, Colombia, England, France, Italy, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States, which includes California, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Records were also added from BillionGraves, and the United States Rosters of Revolutionary War Soldiers and Sailors.

Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.

Over 6 billion searchable historic records are available from around the world on FamilySearch.org. Records are published with the help of thousands of volunteer indexers who transcribe digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. To help make more historical records from the world’s archives available online, volunteer with FamilySearch Indexing.

Learn how to search the records on FamilySearch to find exactly what you’re looking for.