Temporary U.S. Census Workers Are Recruited for Address Canvassing

I wrote about the employment opportunities at the U.S. Census Bureau briefly in an article some months ago at: https://wp.me/p5Z3-68V. Now the Census Bureau is ramping up and needs hundreds of thousands of temporary workers for the 2020 Census. As an experienced genealogist, you might be highly qualified for a temporary position at the Census Bureau.

Known as In-Field Address Canvassing, this is the process of having field staff visit specific geographic areas to identify every place where people live or could live. The staff then compare what they see on the ground to the existing census address list. They verify, correct, or add address and location information.

As of March 4, more than 170,000 recruits had already completed job applications to qualify for temporary census jobs and more than 800 had been hired.

You can read much more in the Census Bureau’s web site at: http://bit.ly/2SYg9Fz.

