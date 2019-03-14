How To Preserve Old Family Letters

The MyHeritage Blog has an interesting article about preserving old letters:

“If you are fortunate enough to have a cache of old family letters, you are sitting on a gold mine. Letter writing has gone by the wayside since the invention of the telephone, e-mail, texting, Twitter, and Facebook, just to name a few ways of modern communication. Those old letters in your genealogy records collection should be preserved for future generations. Whether you have 100 letters or just one, they are important to your family history and add to your family story.

“Some you may have in your collection could include war letters. These are not only important to your family history but to world history, especially if your ancestor wrote about the war in their letters. Love letters are a great resource for genealogy information and to learn how your ancestors met and fell in love. Some of my favorite letters are migration letters, those letters written by family members who migrated to different parts of the US or from one country to another. Preserving their experiences is essential to ensure the information is not lost.”

You can read the full story at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2019/03/preserving-old-family-letters/.