U.S. Supreme Court Expands Scope of Census Citizenship Question Case

The U.S. Supreme Court announced Friday that it is expanding the scope of the case against the Trump administration’s decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, agreeing to decide whether the move violated the Constitution.

The move comes after a federal judge in California ruled earlier this month that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, whose agency oversees the census, violated the Constitution’s Enumeration Clause.

The Constitution requires the enumeration (the accurate count) of every person living within the United States, regardless of each person’s citizenship status. Native-born, naturalized, legal immigrants, and illegal immigrants all are supposed to be documented. However, the Constitution does not require the documentation of the citizenship status of each resident. The citizenship question presumably prevents the government from conducting an accurate count of every living person in the country as it would discourage immigrants from reporting their true status.

The Supreme Court said it will will hear arguments in the case in April and rule before its term ends in June.

